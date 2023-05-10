Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Director Purchases $187,013.71 in Stock

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) Director James L. Janik bought 6,929 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $187,013.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 120,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,065.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Down 0.5 %

Douglas Dynamics stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.00. 88,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,041. The company has a market capitalization of $620.46 million, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average is $35.46. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $159.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.30 million. Analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 366.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

