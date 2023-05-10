DWF Group (LON:DWF) Shares Down 2.4%

DWF Group plc (LON:DWF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 62.56 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 64 ($0.81). Approximately 152,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 384,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.60 ($0.83).

DWF Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £221.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 811.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.25, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 66.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 73.60.

DWF Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. DWF Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6,250.00%.

DWF Group Company Profile

DWF Group plc provides integrated legal and business services in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and North America. The company operates through three divisions: Legal Advisory Services, Connected Services, and Mindcrest. It offers legal advice, commercial intelligence, and relevant industry services; products and business services that enhance and complement its legal offerings; and outsourced and process-led legal services to standardise, systemise, scale, and optimise legal workflows.

