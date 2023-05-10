DWF Group (LON:DWF) Shares Down 2.4%

Posted by on May 10th, 2023

DWF Group plc (LON:DWFGet Rating)’s stock price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 62.56 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 64 ($0.81). Approximately 152,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 384,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.60 ($0.83).

DWF Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £221.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 811.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.25, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 66.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 73.60.

DWF Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. DWF Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6,250.00%.

DWF Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DWF Group plc provides integrated legal and business services in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and North America. The company operates through three divisions: Legal Advisory Services, Connected Services, and Mindcrest. It offers legal advice, commercial intelligence, and relevant industry services; products and business services that enhance and complement its legal offerings; and outsourced and process-led legal services to standardise, systemise, scale, and optimise legal workflows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.