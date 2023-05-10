DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on May 31st

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0268 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

KTF stock opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67.

Institutional Trading of DWS Municipal Income Trust

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 9.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 27,243 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 133.3% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 248,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 142,125 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 656.1% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 219,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 190,242 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 11,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 211,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the period.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

