DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on May 31st

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0268 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
KTF stock opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67.
About DWS Municipal Income Trust
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
