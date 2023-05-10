Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Shares Up 1.1%

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 48 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.61). 30,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 148,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.60).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ebiquity in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

The stock has a market cap of £57.80 million, a P/E ratio of -685.71, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 50.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 49.98.

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides media consultancy and investment analysis services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media and Analytics & Tech. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.

