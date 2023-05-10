eCash (XEC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.22 Million

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. eCash has a total market capitalization of $518.26 million and approximately $10.22 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, eCash has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,594.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.66 or 0.00415680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00134033 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00024995 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000438 BTC.

About eCash

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,383,523,423,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,383,673,423,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The developers of Bitcoin ABC have rebranded the project as eCash and changed the token name from BCHA to XEC. The project is led by Amaury Sechet, the creator of Bitcoin Cash, and aims to build hard digital cash that scales and is secure with low latency. eCash uses the Avalanche consensus layer and introduces new concepts such as staking, fork-free network upgrades, and subchains. The rebranding coincides with the launch of the eCash project.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.