Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Announces Earnings Results

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $598.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.84 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.56%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care updated its FY23 guidance to $2.30-2.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.30-$2.50 EPS.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

EPC stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.25. 359,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,664. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $46.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth about $215,269,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 802,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,698,000 after acquiring an additional 331,059 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 2,778.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 276,177 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,596,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,950,000 after buying an additional 153,278 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

