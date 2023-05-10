Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Takes $14.79 Million Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,794,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,580,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $796,614,000. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $661,865,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $507,648,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELV. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.19.

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $459.13. The stock had a trading volume of 264,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,415. The firm has a market cap of $108.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.02 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $467.46 and its 200 day moving average is $489.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

