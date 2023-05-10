electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($1.11) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for electroCore in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.11) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.09). The consensus estimate for electroCore’s current full-year earnings is ($3.77) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for electroCore’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on electroCore in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in electroCore by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 98,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49,279 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in electroCore by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63,547 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in electroCore during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in electroCore by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 155,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in electroCore by 31.6% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.
electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.
