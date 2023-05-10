Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.35-$6.95 EPS.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ EA traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.80. 2,769,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,995. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.84 and its 200-day moving average is $122.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $142.79.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms have recently commented on EA. Bank of America downgraded Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.29.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $644,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,415,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $644,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,415,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $101,824.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,921,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,440 shares of company stock worth $1,914,466. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.