Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,573 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $31,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.80.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total value of $76,027,972.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,688,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,360,108,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total value of $76,027,972.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,688,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,360,108,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,093,005 shares of company stock worth $403,615,977 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $432.55. The stock had a trading volume of 303,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.63. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $283.00 and a 52 week high of $435.60.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

