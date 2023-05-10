Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LLY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $412.80.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $428.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $406.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.11, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $283.00 and a 12-month high of $435.60.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,093,005 shares of company stock valued at $403,615,977. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 102,752.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 68,001.8% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,130,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

