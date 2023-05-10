Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a payout ratio of 76.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.2%.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EARN traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,486. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $8.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 716,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 118,304 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter worth $138,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 77.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,928 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 9,953 shares in the last quarter. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

(Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Its portfolio include non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.