Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.50 EPS

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($1.50), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.85 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Emergent BioSolutions updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Emergent BioSolutions Price Performance

Shares of EBS traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.73. 2,513,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,297. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $540.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.93. Emergent BioSolutions has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 31,130 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.