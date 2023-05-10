Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,918,179 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 267% from the previous session’s volume of 522,209 shares.The stock last traded at $2.92 and had previously closed at $3.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

Enel Chile Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Enel Chile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Enel Chile in the first quarter worth $100,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 387,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 191,335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 74,470 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Enel Chile by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.