Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,918,179 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 267% from the previous session’s volume of 522,209 shares.The stock last traded at $2.92 and had previously closed at $3.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Enel Chile Stock Down 3.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Enel Chile
Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enel Chile (ENIC)
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
- Electronic Arts Has Game But Can Share Price Move Higher?
- Wendy’s May Have Just Become A Value Play
- Rivian Leads EV Startups But Will The Stock Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.