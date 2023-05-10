Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Position Boosted by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

NYSE:ET traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.41. 832,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,237,688. The company has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.73. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.45.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

