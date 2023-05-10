Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Enservco Trading Down 7.5 %
Shares of NYSE:ENSV opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Enservco has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $3.40.
Enservco Company Profile
