Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Director Buys $42,240.00 in Stock

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) Director Gary C. Allerheiligen bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.12 per share, for a total transaction of $42,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Equity Bancshares Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Equity Bancshares stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.90. 54,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.44. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $38.04.
Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.90%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Bancshares
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on EQBK shares. TheStreet lowered Equity Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Equity Bancshares Company Profile
Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equity Bancshares (EQBK)
