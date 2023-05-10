Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Director Buys $42,240.00 in Stock

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) Director Gary C. Allerheiligen bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.12 per share, for a total transaction of $42,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Equity Bancshares Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Equity Bancshares stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.90. 54,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.44. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $38.04.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQBK. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 393.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 153.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EQBK shares. TheStreet lowered Equity Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.