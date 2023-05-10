Ergo (ERG) Tops One Day Volume of $242,742.20

Ergo (ERG) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.52 or 0.00005410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $105.32 million and $242,742.20 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,203.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.20 or 0.00288170 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012668 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.81 or 0.00545859 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00066377 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.07 or 0.00419034 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000826 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 69,095,469 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

