Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Up 515.8% in April

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 515.8% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

EBKDY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.73. 22,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,342. Erste Group Bank has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $19.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.71.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 19.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

