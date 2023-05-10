EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 833.3% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ESLOY shares. UBS Group cut EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.80.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Price Performance

Shares of ESLOY traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.12. The company had a trading volume of 27,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,953. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.00. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $66.60 and a 52-week high of $102.69.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. It operates through the following segments: Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer. The Professional Solutions segment represent the wholesale business of the Group, i.e. the supply of the Group’s products and services to all the professionals of the eyecare industry (distributors, opticians, independents, third-party e-commerce platforms.

Featured Articles

