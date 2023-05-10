Ethereum Classic Trading Down 3.7% Over Last Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 10th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.64 billion and approximately $128.28 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $18.75 or 0.00068267 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,469.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.40 or 0.00292689 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013036 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.14 or 0.00561137 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.00 or 0.00415016 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000847 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,880,831 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

