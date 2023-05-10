Euler Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $33.21 Million (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Euler token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.99 or 0.00007262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Euler has a total market cap of $33.21 million and approximately $673,267.62 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Euler has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Euler Token Profile

Euler’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

