Eventbrite Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,033 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,308% compared to the typical volume of 89 put options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 13.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 126.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

EB has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

NYSE EB traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.46. 598,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,376. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $736.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.19. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 34.62% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $71.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.81 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eventbrite will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

