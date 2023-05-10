Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,067,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,413,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,462,474,000 after purchasing an additional 871,683 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 37.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,064,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,901,000 after buying an additional 830,693 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth $52,754,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 22,751.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 516,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 514,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $76.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.60. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $94.41. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ES shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.58.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also

