Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Update

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Evolution AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Evolution AB (publ) Stock Performance

Evolution AB (publ) stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,943. Evolution AB has a 52 week low of $69.57 and a 52 week high of $138.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.59.

Evolution AB (publ) Dividend Announcement

About Evolution AB (publ)

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $1.7858 per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th.

Evolution AB engages in the development, production, marketing, and licensing business to business casino solutions to gaming operators. It provides live casino studios, land-based live casino, mobile live casino, and live casino for television. The company was founded by Richard Hadida, Jens von Bahr and Fredrik Osterberg in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

