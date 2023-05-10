Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Rodney Aulick Sells 200 Shares

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) EVP Rodney Aulick sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $10,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,616,752.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Performance

AQUA stock remained flat at $50.62 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,982. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.79. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $52.30.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Evoqua Water Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

(Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.