Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.76-1.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $630-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $667.68 million. Fabrinet also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.76-$1.83 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.57.

Shares of FN opened at $92.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.70. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $74.57 and a 52-week high of $140.18. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $668.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.26 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total value of $631,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,524.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

