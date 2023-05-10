Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fanuc Stock Performance

Shares of FANUY stock opened at $17.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.97. Fanuc has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94.

About Fanuc

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

