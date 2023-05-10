Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, an increase of 363.7% from the April 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Fast Retailing Price Performance

Shares of FRCOY traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $23.00. 8,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,221. Fast Retailing has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $24.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.99.

Get Fast Retailing alerts:

Fast Retailing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. operates as a holding company that engages in the management of its group companies which centers in casual wear. It operates through the following segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, Global Brands, and Others. The UNIQLO Japan segment manages UNIQLO clothing business within the Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Fast Retailing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fast Retailing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.