Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, an increase of 363.7% from the April 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Fast Retailing Price Performance
Shares of FRCOY traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $23.00. 8,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,221. Fast Retailing has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $24.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.99.
Fast Retailing Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fast Retailing (FRCOY)
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
- Electronic Arts Has Game But Can Share Price Move Higher?
- Wendy’s May Have Just Become A Value Play
- Rivian Leads EV Startups But Will The Stock Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Fast Retailing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fast Retailing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.