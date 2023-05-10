Fei USD Price Tops $0.95 on Major Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00003429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a total market cap of $33.55 million and approximately $159,964.91 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fei USD has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007138 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020372 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00024908 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018584 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,694.39 or 1.00026574 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

FEI is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,597,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,337,601 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,597,357.46823735 with 35,337,600.80689604 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.95350403 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $165,566.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

