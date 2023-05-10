Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 948,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 332,257 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $64,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $55.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -7.38%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Featured Articles

