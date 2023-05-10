Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

TSE:FTT traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$35.77. 223,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,763. Finning International has a 52-week low of C$23.46 and a 52-week high of C$39.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.60. The company has a market cap of C$5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.71.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.28 billion. Finning International had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 5.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 3.2583333 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares cut Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial cut Finning International from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. CIBC upped their price target on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.29.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

