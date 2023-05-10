First National Bank of Omaha Acquires 898 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.49. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $582.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.37 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 86.66% and a net margin of 60.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOG. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.