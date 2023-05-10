First National Bank of Omaha Boosts Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,122 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 677.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 99.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SM. TD Cowen lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM Energy stock opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 4.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.81. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $573.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.37 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 41.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,777.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $86,460 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.