First National Bank of Omaha Has $1.06 Million Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 54,914 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Integer by 420.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Integer by 34.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Integer by 12.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITGR opened at $79.16 on Wednesday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $86.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.80 and a 200-day moving average of $72.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Integer had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $378.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

ITGR has been the subject of several research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Integer from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

