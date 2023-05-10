First National Bank of Omaha Has $892,000 Stock Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.06% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 212.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $67.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.51 and its 200-day moving average is $76.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $85.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.67.

Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Dividend

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $120.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.80 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MCRI. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Macquarie downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monarch Casino & Resort presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

