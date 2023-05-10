First National Bank of Omaha Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $235.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.30 and a 200-day moving average of $229.72. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $201.82 and a 52-week high of $250.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

