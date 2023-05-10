First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Trading Down 4.5%

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.12. 4,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 26,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet downgraded First Seacoast Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.
First Seacoast Bancorp Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 million, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.47.
About First Seacoast Bancorp
First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the banking business. Its business consists of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank, in residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and multi-family real estate loans, acquisition, development and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and consumer loans.
