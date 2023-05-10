First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Trading Down 4.5%

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.12. 4,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 26,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded First Seacoast Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get First Seacoast Bancorp alerts:

First Seacoast Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 million, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Seacoast Bancorp

About First Seacoast Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp by 57.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 85,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 31,089 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Seacoast Bancorp by 83.6% during the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 27,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 12,537 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in First Seacoast Bancorp by 250.7% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 138,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 99,013 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in First Seacoast Bancorp by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 29,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in First Seacoast Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the banking business. Its business consists of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank, in residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and multi-family real estate loans, acquisition, development and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

