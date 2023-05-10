First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Short Interest Up 1,223.8% in April

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 189,300 shares, a growth of 1,223.8% from the April 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.09. The stock had a trading volume of 973,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,405. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.31. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $79.34.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Capital Strength ETF

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

