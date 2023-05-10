First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Short Interest Down 84.6% in April

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the April 15th total of 150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,305,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,002,000 after acquiring an additional 243,838 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 47,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 192.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 17,077 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ FV traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.70. 163,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,405. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.83.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

