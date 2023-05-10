First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUSV. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the first quarter worth $660,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the second quarter worth $630,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF stock opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $34.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.66. The company has a market capitalization of $96.73 million, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.77.

About First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (HUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses volatility forecasting to select and weight large-cap US stocks. HUSV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

