First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Trading Down 0.1%

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $92.29 and last traded at $92.67. Approximately 21,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 37,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.79.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $915.90 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.95 and a 200-day moving average of $92.89.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FTC)
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
- Electronic Arts Has Game But Can Share Price Move Higher?
- Wendy’s May Have Just Become A Value Play
- Rivian Leads EV Startups But Will The Stock Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.