First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Trading Down 0.1%

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $92.29 and last traded at $92.67. Approximately 21,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 37,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.79.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $915.90 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.95 and a 200-day moving average of $92.89.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,365,000 after acquiring an additional 18,057 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 959,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,788 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 477,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 308,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,672,000 after acquiring an additional 70,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,155,000 after acquiring an additional 18,616 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

