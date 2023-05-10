First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decrease of 77.9% from the April 15th total of 103,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 9.3% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QTEC traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.63. 119,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,277. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 1 year low of $95.22 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.01 and a 200 day moving average of $123.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

