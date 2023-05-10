First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Stock Price Up 0.8%

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $123.88 and last traded at $123.79. 57,976 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 84,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.86.

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.49.

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 6.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,546,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 0.9% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 52,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund in the first quarter worth $766,000. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 13.6% in the first quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

