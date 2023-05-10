First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Stock Price Up 0.8%

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $123.88 and last traded at $123.79. 57,976 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 84,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.86.
First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Up 1.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.49.
First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
