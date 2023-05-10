First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,498,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124,255 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $92,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

FPE opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.86. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $18.33.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

