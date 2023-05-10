First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID) Shares Up 0.2%

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.26 and last traded at $16.20. 103,615 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 45,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.
First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.86. The company has a market cap of $80.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.80.
First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%.
First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Company Profile
The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.
