First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID) Shares Up 0.2%

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.26 and last traded at $16.20. 103,615 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 45,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.86. The company has a market cap of $80.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.80.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FID. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

