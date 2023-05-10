FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) CFO R Douglas Orr Sells 7,500 Shares

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) CFO R Douglas Orr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,952,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FirstCash Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FCFS traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.40. 116,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,261. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.24 and a 200 day moving average of $91.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.50. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.43 and a 12 month high of $105.68.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $762.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.91 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.72%.

FCFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on FirstCash from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on FirstCash from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in FirstCash by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 35,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in FirstCash by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in FirstCash by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $625,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading

