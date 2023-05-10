Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC) Short Interest Update

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 87.9% from the April 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Focus Impact Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition by 47.9% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,214,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,165,000 after buying an additional 393,418 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,705,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Focus Impact Acquisition by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 883,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 412,282 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,126,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Focus Impact Acquisition by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 661,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 537,069 shares during the period. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Focus Impact Acquisition alerts:

Focus Impact Acquisition Stock Performance

Focus Impact Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.47 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,731. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25. Focus Impact Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $10.58.

Focus Impact Acquisition Company Profile

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.