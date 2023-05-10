FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 5,435 Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Wingstop by 39.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Wingstop by 535.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $130,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $1,022,311.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,376.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,360 shares of company stock worth $1,669,273 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wingstop Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Wingstop from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wingstop from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wingstop from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.17.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $201.76 on Wednesday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $223.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.75.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

