FORA Capital LLC Invests $910,000 in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 27,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 37,773 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 306,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,311,000 after buying an additional 79,565 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Envista by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 394,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Envista by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,013,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,292,000 after acquiring an additional 671,617 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $379,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVST shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NVST stock opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $31.67 and a 1-year high of $43.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average is $36.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Envista had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $627.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

